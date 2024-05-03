Doctors Ordered To Euthanize MILLIONS of Vaxxed to Cover-Up ‘Disturbing’ Side Effects

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

Big Pharma and the medical industry are desperately scrambling to cover up the full extent of the human tragedy caused by the Covid mRNA vaccines, according to an industry whistleblower who has blown the whistle on what is really happening in hospital corridors.

People have been dying so horrifically and so quickly that doctors have been forced to euthanize them to put them out of their misery, according to the whistleblower who reveals that mainstream media is complicit in covering up the extent of the carnage.

But as the body bags continue to pile up and more and more people around the world wake up to the grisly reality, the mainstream media has never been less relevant.

We are the news now and the people are rising up and demanding justice for the crimes against humanity perpetrated by the global elite.

According to Barack Obama, the mainstream media has never told a lie and doesn’t make stuff up.

Obama appears to have conveniently forgotten the litany of falsehoods and outright deceptions spread by the mainstream media in recent years.

Anyone remember the Russian collusion hoax that turned out to be entirely made up?

How about “Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation and we are not going to report on it”?

Or how about “two weeks to slow the spread”?

Or “the vaccine will prevent infections”?

In case Obama is watching, we found an example of MSNBC “making something up.” Here’s Rachel Maddow spreading shameless medical misinformation, telling the world that getting vaccinated against Covid stops transmisson.

Shameless.

The mainstream media took the Big Pharma dollar, lied to their audience, and make no mistake, they have the blood of millions of their hands, as Zoe the medical coder turned whistleblower explained to our friends at Children’s Health Defense.

The media have been desperate to convince the public that blood clots among the vaccinated is just a giant conspiracy theory.

Well, guess what? The mainstream media have been caught out in yet another lie.

This week Big Pharma giant and vaccine maker AstraZeneca was finally forced to admit in court documents that yes, the conspiracy theorists were right all along and their Covid vaccine causes fatal blood clots.

The media are desperately trying to spin this story out of existence, but there are millions of people around the world seeking justice and we are not going to let them sweep the truth under the carpet.

The horror stories are too numerous and disturbing to be written out of history. Big Pharma and the elite must be held accountable for these crimes.

The Big Pharma-mainstream media nexus is determined to cover up these horror stories and keep the masses in a state of ignorant bliss. It’s our job to keep investigating and spread the truth far and wide.

As Zoe explained, doctors are now euthanizing vaccinated patients to put them out of their misery. While this state of affairs might sound shocking, it has been happening for years.

The most disturbing part of this situation is that we now know it was all by design.

Covid patients were worth more dead than alive to hospitals thanks to the twisted priorities of Big Pharma and the global elite who were desperate to cull the sick and infirm and terrorize the masses into accepting the experimental mRNA vaccines.

Everyone who was enlisted to promote the vaccines must be held accountable for the devastating consequences of those who were trusting enough to listen the likes of these three ghouls.

The vast majority of Covid patients who died in hospital were murdered by medical staff who received “massive financial incentives” to implement lethal procedures, according to the bombshell testimony of a world-renowned doctor.

According to Dr. Peter McCullough, huge financial incentives for hospitals to use lethal procedures previously tested in China explain why nearly all purported “Covid deaths” occurred in hospitals during the pandemic, with very few people dying at home.

Hospitals were using Remdesivir to treat patients, despite the existence of Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, both of which were well known in medical circles to produce dramatically better results.

According to medical sources, Remdesivir quickly earning a reputation for killing instead of healing.

“Remdesivir is so lethal it got nicknamed ‘Run Death Is Near’ after it started killing thousands of Covid patients in the hospital,” wrote Stella Paul in a previous report.

“The experts claimed that Remdesivir would stop Covid; instead, it stopped kidney function, then blasted the liver and other organs.”

As Stella said, once the ventilators where wheeled out, it was goodnight nurse.

British journalist Jacqui Deevoy explains how the “medical dictatorship” got away with euthanizing COVID-19 and other patients during the pandemic through the administration of midazolam, morphine, DNAR orders and more.

People must serve prison time for these crimes.

