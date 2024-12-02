Dozens killed by Israeli airstrike on building sheltering over 100 Palestinians in north Gaza

By The Cradle

At least 40 Palestinians were killed on 30 November by an Israeli airstrike on a building sheltering more than 100 displaced civilians in the Tel al-Zaatar area of north Gaza.

Local reports say that many more victims remain trapped under the rubble due to a near-complete lack of civil defense teams and paramedics in the devastated region.

A similar situation has been reported by officials in the Jabalia and Beit Lahia neighborhoods of north Gaza, where dozens of victims of Israeli attacks have been lying under the rubble of their homes for the past two days.

The latest massacre of civilians in the Gaza Strip brings the death toll since dawn on Saturday to at least 100.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army bombed a vehicle transporting several workers of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) NGO, killing four of them.

WCK announced later on Saturday that it would suspend its operations in Gaza for the second time this year. In April, an Israeli drone bombed another WCK vehicle, killing several foreign aid workers.

Several other massacres were reported on Saturday afternoon across the Gaza Strip. Attacks in Khan Yunis in the south killed at least 17 Palestinians, including Save the Children staff member Ahmad Faisal Isleem al-Qadi, along with his wife and three-year-old daughter.

The Israeli army on Saturday also killed Al-Aqsa TV journalist Mamdouh Qunaita during a drone strike on the Baptist Hospital south of Gaza City.

Since the start of the Israeli genocide of Palestinians, about 45,000 bodies have been recovered by civil defense teams. Thousands more remain trapped under millions of tons of rubble across the besieged enclave.

Tel Aviv has also been accused of using weapons that “vaporize” human bodies by the Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, Dr. Munir al-Bursh.

“Israel is testing weapons on us that we do not recognize. They drop bombs with terrifying sounds, and when a person gets within 200-300 meters of them, they vaporize … When these weapons are used on residential buildings, they reduce them to small fragments and rubble. We urgently need an international investigation committee to uncover what ‘Israel’ is doing to us,” Bursh told Al Jazeera on Friday.