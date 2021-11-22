Dr. Fauci: Americans May Need Booster Shots Every 6 Months

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Tony Fauci on Sunday told ABC’s This Week Americans may need their Pfizer booster shots every six months.

Dr. Tony Fauci: “We would hope, and this is something we are looking at very carefully, that that third shot with the mRNA not only will boost you way up but increases the durability so that you will not necessarily need it every six months or a year. We’re hoping it pushes it out more. If it doesn’t and the data show we do need it more often, then we’ll do it.”

As you listen to this remember the words of Dr. Scott Atlas who claims Fauci, Birx and Redfield made their decision on the fly and without any scientific data.

Anthony Fauci suggests Americans will need boosters every six months: “We’ll do it" pic.twitter.com/q4uKO7DpNm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 21, 2021

Gateway Pundit