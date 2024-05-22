Dr. McCullough Reveals the Dark Secret About Autism

By Vigilant Fox

“Autism was one in 10,000 when I was a kid. It’s now one in 36.”

The rise in autism “appears to be associated with the expanding childhood vaccine schedule,” Dr. McCullough explained.

In the 1960s, kids got three shots. “Now, a child today faces 108 shots.”

“At one of the visits between age one and two, there’s 13 shots administered altogether in children. And it’s been well demonstrated that if a child gets sick with a big round of shots, and they have a seizure, there’s about a 40% chance that the brain is injured, and they develop autism.”