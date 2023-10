Dutch political commentator, Eva Vlaardingerbroek: Unelected globalists are using the pretext of “reducing nitrogen emissions” to shut down the global farming industry, so people will have no choice but to eat insects and lab-grown “meat”, under the banner of UN Agenda 2030.

