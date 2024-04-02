El Paso Judge Orders Release of Illegal Aliens Filmed Overrunning National Guard on U.S. Southern Border

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

El Paso Magistrate Judge Humberto Acosta on Sunday ordered that the illegal aliens filmed storming the US border and overrunning the National Guard two weeks ago be released on their own recognizance into America.

From The El Paso Times, “El Paso judge orders release of migrants accused of ‘border riot’ “:

An El Paso magistrate judge on Easter Sunday ordered the release of migrants accused in a “border riot” when a stampede overwhelmed National Guard troops along the Rio Grande.

Court officials noted that undocumented migrants will stay jailed if there is a federal immigration hold blocking their release.

Presiding Magistrate Judge Humberto Acosta made his ruling on Sunday, March 31, during an online teleconference bond hearing where he accused the El Paso District Attorney’s Office of not being ready to proceed with detention hearings for each defendant. Another hearing for more defendants is expected Monday.

“It is the ruling of the court that all the rioting participation cases will be released on their own recognizance,” Acosta ordered.

“So if the DA’s office is telling me that they are not ready to go, what we’re going to do is we’re going to release all these individuals on their own recognizance,” Acosta said at the hearing.

Later on Sunday morning, two other migrants, including a Colombian man, had separate hearings on criminal mischief charges for allegedly cutting border fencing. They were jailed under a $2,000 bond each. Magistrate Judge Antonio Aun granted their release on personal recognizance bonds. Both men have immigration holds.