Elderly people walking in downtown Portland, Ore. have to go by homeless encampments and people using drugs in the open.

Elderly people walking in downtown Portland, Ore. have to go by homeless encampments and people using drugs in the open. pic.twitter.com/G6dgvbO9h8 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 6, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet