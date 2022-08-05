ELEPHANT in the ROOM: Five billion dollars paid out for vaccine-induced injuries in two decades, but nobody ever casts proper blame in mainstream media

by SD Wells

Are you or a loved one suffering from “ABV” – Anything Besides Vaccines disease? Mainstream media, most doctors, and most nurses across the US are suffering from ABV disease, where no matter what, they can never blame vaccines for any health damage, disease, disorder or even death. Some are just brainwashed. Others fear for their jobs. Even when the injury is sustained immediately after getting a toxic jab, like the mRNA or J&J Covid stab, they still won’t admit the damage is from the vaccine.

Cold showers and referee whistles now to blame for young men having sudden heart attacks, pay no attention to COVID-19 jabs that clot blood and cause myocarditis

Have you heard of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS)? That’s when you die from blood clots induced by the COVID-19 spike protein “vaccines” and the CDC and fake-news-mass-media call it death by surprise sounds or cold water.

That’s right, young, healthy athletes, especially men, are suddenly dropping dead like flies when they hear that darned referee or umpire whistle during sporting events. It’s so abrupt and acute, it gives them a heart attack. Don’t mention their severe myocarditis and/or pericarditis conditions caused directly by the Fauci Flu clot shots.

Other young, healthy adult men, like in the college and professional sports, or the military, are going into immediate cardiac arrest when they take those cold showers and the water hits them like a frozen Mack truck. Well, not really. It’s the fact that their entire vascular system is clogged with sticky spiked prions that put intense strain on the heart, but that’s never mentioned by anyone who is afraid of Big Pharma wrath.

Remembering SIDS — Sudden Infant Death Syndrome — and the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

Could it be that SADS (Sudden Adult Death Syndrome) is caused by the exact same culprit as SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome)? Suddenly, after getting vaccinated repeatedly with neurotoxins and deadly adjuvants, babies and adults DIE, without any doctors ever even looking in the direction of the vaccines the victims recently received. It’s not just infants anymore, and nobody is “shaking adults to death,” so let’s not blame that. You see, there’s an elephant in the room, standing there, right in the middle, and nobody is talking about it. Why?

That’s when it’s time to understand VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, and how it was established mainly to support the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. Most medical professionals and vaccine manufacturers could not care less about VAERS, even though it’s sponsored by the FDA and CDC. VAERS is a “no fault” federally-backed program to protect vaccine manufacturers from libel and to keep doctors and hospitals out of the loop. There are vaccine-induced injury and death lawsuits at hand, yet nobody says a word.

Gag orders come with vaccine-induced injury settlements. No talking to the press or complaining on social media about it anymore. Parents of children and adults who suffer SADS might get some ‘under-the-table’ money, but if they do, they are gagged from ever speaking about it again. Over $5 billion has been paid out for vaccine-induced injuries and deaths over the years, and never a word is uttered.

Revealed: 9 out of 10 doctors NEVER report their patients’ adverse vaccine reactions

Yes, the FDA outright admits that 90 percent of doctors never report vaccine adverse reactions their patients suffer, yet still, somehow, over 20,000 are reported every year. That means nearly a quarter of a million “events” take place, some of which bring life-long medical carnage, and some result in sudden “unexplainable” deaths. All in all, it’s always the patient – the victim – who’s to blame. In many cases, infants, children, teens and adults alike receive multiple vaccinations within a short period of time, and then suffer from heart attacks, strokes, brain damage and/or severe allergic reactions, like anaphylactic shock.

