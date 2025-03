Elise Stefanik, Trump’s pick for UN Ambassador, hugs and heaps praise on ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt for his “tremendous leadership on combatting anti-Semitism.”

Elise Stefanik, Trump's pick for UN Ambassador, hugs and heaps praise on ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt for his "tremendous leadership on combatting anti-Semitism." pic.twitter.com/ItqYeFweJ5 — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) March 4, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet