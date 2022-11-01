Posted: November 1, 2022 Categories: Videos Elon Musk wants us to copy China https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/119/290/396/playable/649ea7bff58c91b0.mp4 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Elon Musk wants us to copy China”
Fk you, Musk. Take you COMMUNISM and shove it you-know-where!! We know who we are and WE AIN’T COMMUNISTS!!
Author Unknown: “The first step in liquidating a people is to erase its memory, destroy its books, its culture, and its history. Then have somebody write new books, manufacture a new culture, invent a new history. Before long the nation will begin to forget what it is and what it was. The world around it will forget even faster. The struggle of man against power is the struggle of memory against forgetting.”
We know who we are, and we know we are free. Just a few obstacles (like you, Elon) to move out of the way.
