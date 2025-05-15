Eloy Adrian Camarillo, 17, Arrested in Shooting Death of Infowars Reporter Jamie White

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Austin police arrested Eloy Adrian Camarillo, 17, and named him as one of four suspects connected to the shooting death of Infowars reporter Jamie White in March.

Camarillo “was booked into the Travis County Jail on May 1 on a charge of capital murder by terror threat/other felony on a $250,000 bond, court records state,” KXAN reports.

From KXAN, “Vehicle burglary gone bad led to deadly shooting of Infowars employee, affidavit says”:

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 36-year-old Jamie White with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead at 12:19 a.m. on March 10, according to the affidavit. White was an Infowars employee, law enforcement sources previously told KXAN’s Brianna Hollis. […] According to investigators, White was attempting to stop four suspects from burglarizing his vehicle at the complex — a green Kia Soul. One of those four suspects was identified as Camarillo, who police said was a “co-conspirator” in the deadly shooting, court records said. […] Investigators obtained search warrants for cellphone tower data near the areas where the two stolen Kia Souls were seen, either on surveillance footage in the area or by witnesses who contacted police. One cellphone number that was at all the locations and times where the suspects and suspect vehicles were led them to Camarillo, court records said. Camarillo was arrested by APD investigators on April 30. He told investigators he and the other suspects broke the window to White’s green Kia Soul “with the purpose of joyriding.” He said White confronted one of the suspects inside the vehicle. That is when White was shot, and then Eloy and the other suspects fled the area in the black Kia Soul, according to the affidavit.

Alex Jones last month preemptively blamed local Soros-funded District Attorney Jose Garza’s soft-on-crime policies for White’s murder and it appears he was right.

Jones reacted to the news on Wednesday and noted that Camarillo appears to have US citizenship.

“I’m quite frankly surprised [Garza] didn’t release this guy with no bond,” Jones commented.