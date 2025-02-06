England is on the verge of shutting down the World Economic Forum’s “15 Minute Cities” programme after almost all the cameras were destroyed and 50,000 people refused to pay the fines. Cameras cannot be protected if the police refuse to take action. The courts are not in a position to convict so many people.

Big Brother loses his sight. England is on the verge of shutting down the World Economic Forum's "15 Minute Cities" programme after almost all the cameras were destroyed and 50,000 people refused to pay the fines. Cameras cannot be protected if the police refuse to take… pic.twitter.com/vvVAJ6xMzF — The Yorkshire Lass (@real_shirelass) February 6, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



