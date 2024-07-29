Expert: Netanyahu secured “American Legitimacy” for the genocide in Gaza

By YPA

WORLD, July 28 (YPA) – Dr. Ali Alawar, the expert on Israeli affairs, stated that the Majdal Shams incident in the Golan is directly linked to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington and his speech before Congress.

Alawar added, during an interview on “Cairo News Channel,” that “US legislators were seeking Netanyahu’s approval as if he were the one determining the new American president. They needed Netanyahu, whether from the Republican or Democratic Party. However, the latter achieved one point: he managed to obtain American legitimacy for the massacres, atrocities, and genocide committed in Gaza.”

He explained that “after meeting with former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, Netanyahu added a new condition to the prisoner exchange deal to prevent the deal.”

The Egyptian expert said that the Majdal Shams incident and the killing of over 38 Palestinians in a field hospital at a school in Deir al-Balah confirm that Netanyahu is heading toward further military escalation and more killing of innocent civilian children.