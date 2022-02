Facebook Stock Plunges After Closing — Far Left Tech Giant Loses One Million US and Canadian Users in One Quarter!

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

WOW! Facebook’s stock crashed 21% after hours after the far left social media platform lost one millions US and Canadian users.

Facebook lost ONE MILLION users in ONE QUARTER!

This is great news for freedom lovers everywhere!

C’mon people let’s keep this going!

https://twitter.com/Brian71640515/status/1488988343975223313?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1488988343975223313%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F02%2Fbreaking-facebook-stock-pummeled-closing-far-left-tech-giant-loses-one-million-us-canadian-users-one-quarter%2F

Facebook is in freefall.

Facebook dumping after poor earnings pic.twitter.com/mUXDMRwVAI — Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) February 2, 2022

Gateway Pundit