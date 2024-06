Fauci is still on with this garbage! He says the unvaccinated were responsible for 200,000 – 300,000 additional COVID deaths. This is patently insane on many levels but it’s pure DC swamp creature behavior. He’s continuing the coverup rather than telling Americans the truth. His lies about the vax, his obfuscation, his enabling for gain of function snakes like Peter Daszak, his advocating for masks, lockdowns, and school closures contributed to the deaths and injuries of more Americans than any singular individual in American history. What an absolute criminal.

Fauci is still on with this garbage! He says the unvaccinated were responsible for 200,000 – 300,000 additional COVID deaths. This is patently insane on many levels but it's pure DC swamp creature behavior. He's continuing the coverup rather than telling Americans the truth. His… pic.twitter.com/0PO91VWd0r — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 3, 2024

