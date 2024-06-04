Fauci Tears Up When Told He ‘Will Serve Prison Time’ For ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

Dr. Anthony Fauci teared up during his Congressional testimony Monday after he was told he belongs behind bars and would be serving prison time in future.

Fauci was appearing before the House Select Subcommittee on the Covid pandemic that has been seeking for over a year now to determine the murky origins of the pandemic.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Fauci to his face that he “belongs in prison” and that she knows his testimony was riddled with lies.

“We should be recommending you to be prosecuted … for crimes against humanity,” the Georgia Republican told Fauci.

She also claimed that the former NIH director’s “repulsive, evil science,” led to school children having to endure class with masks, causing detrimental impacts on the kids. Watch:

Shortly after MTG’s powerful accusations, Fauci began to tear up and claimed to be the victim of a witch hunt which has involved his family.

“Myself, my three daughters, they have had credible death threats, leading to the arrests of different individuals,” he said. “Credible death threats meaning someone who clearly was on their way to killing.”

“It’s very troublesome to me,” he continued. “It is even more troublesome because they involve my wife.” Watch:

Leaked data from the National Institutes of Health reveals that Anthony Fauci’s team profited a whopping $710 million in royalties during the pandemic.

Huge sums of cash were funneled to Fauci’s team by Big Pharma – and unsurprisingly, the captured mainstream media is refusing to cover the story.

Fauci has spent his whole career enjoying the protection of mainstream media who have been complicit in his crimes.

The corpses of thousands of children killed by Dr. Anthony Fauci in illegal medical experiments were uncovered in Hawthorne, New York, strengthening the case to have the former NIH director charged with crimes against humanity and crimes against children.

In the same way that Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele’s crimes horrified the world when his atrocities were exposed after WW2, the scope and reach of Fauci’s horrific experiments on animals and children are leaving investigators stunned.

Watch: