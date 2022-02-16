FDA Exec on Camera Reveals Future COVID Policy “Biden Wants To Inoculate As Many People As Possible”

Feb 15, 2022 • – FDA Executive Officer, Christopher Cole: “You’ll have to get an annual shot [COVID vaccine]. I mean, it hasn’t been formally announced yet ‘cause they don’t want to, like, rile everyone up.”

– Cole on President Joe Biden: “Biden wants to inoculate as many people as possible.”

– Cole on plans to approve vaccine for toddlers: “They’re not going to not approve [emergency use authorization for children five years old or less].”

– Cole on pharmaceutical companies: “There’s a money incentive for Pfizer and the drug companies to promote additional vaccinations.”

– Cole on the financial incentive for pharmaceutical companies: “It’ll be recurring fountain of revenue. It might not be that much initially, but it’ll be recurring — if they can — if they can get every person required at an annual vaccine, that is a recurring return of money going into their company.”

– FDA Official Statement: “The person purportedly in the video does not work on vaccine matters and does not represent the views of the FDA.”