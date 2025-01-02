Feds Probe Possible Military Link Between Suspects In Bourbon Street Massacre & Trump Hotel Cybertruck Blast

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

Federal authorities and investigative teams are probing a potential military connection between a US Army veteran who displayed an Islamic State (IS) flag and was described as “hellbent” on causing maximum damage by steering a Ford F-150 Lightning (EV) into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens, and another US Army veteran who drove an explosives-filled Tesla Cybertruck that detonated almost like a VBIED outside Trump’s Las Vegas hotel just hours after the Bourbon Street massacre.

Two law enforcement sources familiar with the New Orleans truck-terror-ramming attack and the Las Vegas incident told NBC News that federal investigative teams are probing a potential military connection between the two individuals involved in both attacks.

New Orleans terror suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, who died in a subsequent close-range firefight with police after the ramming attack, was a US national and Texas resident. He worked in the US Army’s human resources and information technology departments between 2006 and 2020, including a deployment to Afghanistan in 2009.

The suspect in the Cybertruck explosion at Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas has been identified as “Matthew Livelsberger,” according to Newsweek.

Denver-based station ABC7 reported that Livelsberger once served at the same base as Shamsud-Din Jabbar. However, no evidence yet confirms whether they had direct links of any sort.

However, both vehicles used in New Orleans and Las Vegas were rented from San Francisco-based Turo.

Turo wrote in a statement, “We do not believe that either renter had a criminal background that would have identified them as a security threat, and we are not currently aware of any information that indicates the two incidents are related.”

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill told NBC earlier that investigators believe multiple people were involved in the Bourbon Street massacre. She said authorities believe explosive devices were made in an Airbnb rental in the New Orleans metro area.

“We know that these individuals had rented the house were using it for that purpose,” Murrill said.

Murrill also said she wanted to postpone the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for another day. The football game is currently scheduled for tonight after it was postponed following the attack.

Murrill noted that “the community is safe” because of the increased law enforcement presence in the city. However, the delay of the Sugar Bowl may only suggest that something larger is unfolding.

