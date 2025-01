🇺🇸 “WTF is this Shit? – what is this – this is not fog”

People continue to recognise a notable difference between Weather they’ve experienced all their lives & this current fog.

Again – not a coincidence this is simultaneously happening across both sides of The Atlantic as well… pic.twitter.com/RdKoSjPXVp

— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) December 31, 2024