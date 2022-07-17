Florida ice cream company recalls products considered ‘potential source’ of listeria outbreak

A Florida-based ice cream company is recalling its products because they could be tied to a recent listeria outbreak, a company announcement posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website Wednesday said.

The Big Olaf Creamery, based in Sarasota, is recalling all of its flavors and all lots of its products. All products with a June 30 expiration date or later are a part of the recall, according to the company announcement.

“Based on epidemiological information shared by the CDC and State Officials, Big Olaf may be a potential source of illness in an ongoing Listeria monocytogenes outbreak,” the company announcement said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that 23 people have gotten sick from a listeria outbreak, symptoms of which include high fever, nausea, stiffness and severe headaches. However, among pregnant women, it can lead to stillbirths and miscarriages.

Eighteen people involved in the outbreak said they had eaten ice cream before getting sick; ten people either ate ice cream at a place that could have offered Big Olaf Creamery ice cream products or were a Big Olaf Creamery ice cream brand, according to the company announcement.

The company announcement also noted that the ice cream brand or those supplying it did not receive any complaints about a possible sickness.

The ice cream was mainly sold or available in Florida at senior homes, restaurants and its retailers, in addition to one spot in Ohio.

