Florida State Sen. Randy Fine, Who Celebrated Israel Killing an American, Wins Congressional Primary

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Florida State Senator Randy Fine, who has sought to criminalize criticism of Israel and Jews and last year celebrated Israel killing an American citizen peacefully protesting in the West Bank, won a special congressional primary on Tuesday that nearly “guarantees” he will replace Mike Waltz in the House.

From Jewish Insider, “Pro-Israel firebrand Randy Fine wins Florida congressional primary”:

Florida state Sen. Randy Fine, a Jewish Republican and outspoken supporter of Israel, handily won a special congressional primary in Florida’s 6th Congressional District on Tuesday, almost certainly guaranteeing him a seat in the House. Fine, who is running for the seat previously held by former Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) with an endorsement from President Donald Trump, is set to become the fourth Jewish Republican in the House after the April 1 general election in the conservative district, which stretches from the Jacksonville suburbs to Daytona Beach. He’ll be part of the largest cohort of Jewish Republicans in Congress in years. […] “The ‘Hebrew Hammer’ is coming,” Fine said on X after announcing his congressional bid. “[Rashida Tlaib] and [Ilhan Omar] might consider leaving before I get there. #BombsAway.” […] [Fine was] endorsed by AIPAC and the Republican Jewish Coalition.

Fine cheered Israel killing an American citizen protesting in the West Bank and worked together with Gov. Ron DeSantis to pass the harshest hate crime bill in America to jail Floridians for passing out “anti-Semitic” flyers.

Trump encouraged Fine to run for Waltz’s seat in a post on Truth Social last year, characterizing him as an “America First Patriot.”

[Warning: Graphic]

In September, Fine celebrated Jewish vigilante groups patrolling the University of Toronto.

“More of this!” Fine said, adding “#FearAway.”

When Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie (R) said back in August that members of Congress should not be allowed to be dual citizens, Fine responded by accusing Massie of anti-Semitism.

In the wake of October 7th, Fine gave a speech championing Israel’s war on Gaza and noted how Jews are “a people that has been kicked out of every place we’ve ever lived.”

“We are a people that has been kicked out of every place we’ve ever lived for 2000 years,” Fine said. “Every. Single. Place.”

This is what’s now being passed off as “America First.”