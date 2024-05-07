Fmr IDF Soldier And Jewish Professor Bravely Intimidate Muslim Women at Pro-Israel Protest

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The unmatched bravery of the IDF is beyond belief.

These tough guys are not afraid to take on any women or children who get in their way — just like the IDF!

According to his bio on the Tikvah Fund, Dr. Jonathan Yudelman “earned a PhD from Boston College in political science, and holds an MA in philosophy and a BA in Jewish thought, both from the Hebrew University.”

The incident took place on Sunday outside of Arizona State University, where Yudelman is a professor.

ASU said in a statement that they’re “aware of the allegations against Jonathan Yudelman” and are investigating them.

“Dr. Yudelman is on leave and will remain so pending the outcome of the investigation,” ASU said.

“According to ASU’s course catalog, Yudelman taught two classes at the last school year: Great Debates in American Politics and Great Ideas in Politics and Ethics,” 12 News reported.

Professor Yudelman is clearly preeminently qualified to teach us all about ethics. Perhaps next he should teach a course on bravery?