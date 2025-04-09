For the first time in history! Netanyahu officially declares: “Today, the Jewish people possess a superpower that guarantees the eternal survival of the State of Israel in the Middle East.”

2 thoughts on “For the first time in history! Netanyahu officially declares: “Today, the Jewish people possess a superpower that guarantees the eternal survival of the State of Israel in the Middle East.”

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*