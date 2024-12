Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield has warned that there will be a bird flu pandemic, one far more devastating than COVID-19.

He said, "It's not a question of if, but when," and stressed the virus's potential for catastrophic impact once it adapts to human-to-human… pic.twitter.com/ShZQsKEzz8

— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) December 19, 2024