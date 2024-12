Journalist Youssef Fares reports: Northern Gaza now looks as if it was struck by a nuclear bomb. Not a single house remains intact.

This morning, Israeli forces planted four barrels of explosives in a residential area near Al-Awda Hospital in Tel Al-Zaatar and detonated them… pic.twitter.com/ndQagkPJOv

— Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) December 18, 2024