Avoid a spooky Thanksgiving.
https://t.co/5SMDHKKopq. pic.twitter.com/cvHEr8pmJR
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 25, 2022
Posted: October 25, 2022
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “From The White House (They want to scare us to death, literally!!)”
“Methods of organization like these, imperceptible to the public eye but absolutely sure, are the best calculated to succeed in bringing the attention and the confidence of the public to the side of our government. Thanks to such methods, we shall be in a position as from time to time may be required, to excite or to tranquillize the public mind on political questions, to persuade or to confuse, printing now truth, now lies, facts or their contradictions, according as they may be well or ill received, always very cautiously feeling our ground before stepping upon it…. We shall have a sure triumph over our opponents since they will not have at their disposition organs of the press in which they can give full and final expression to their views owing to the aforesaid methods of dealing with the press. We shall not even need to refute them, except very superficially.”
— Protocol 12:15
They are still pushing for the death shot