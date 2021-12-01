Fully Vaccinated Patients Show Mild Symptoms after Omicron Infection in Botswana — Non-Vaccinated Show No Symptoms at All

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the South African Medical Association debunked the hysteria over the Omicron COVID variant.

According to Angelique Coetzee, the chairwoman of the South African Medical Association who first raised the alarm of the new COVID variant, says the new variant known as the ‘Omicron’ causes “unusual but mild symptoms.”

On Monday, the Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness testified during a parliament hearing that not one of the Omicron variant cases identified needs oxygen support and hospitalization.

According to Assistant Minister Sethomo Lelatisitswe, Botswana has still 15 ‘Omicron’ variant cases, 3 of the patients showed mild symptoms while the rest did not. Of those 15 cases, 11 were vaccinated, while those 4 unvaccinated did not show symptoms at all, Lelatisitswe said.

The country recorded 19 cases of ‘Omicron’ variants in total. Four of those cases were foreign nationals on a diplomatic mission and left the country after their diagnosis.

Here is an excerpt of the assistant minister’s statement from the parliament meeting:

Mr Speaker, as part of their routine genomic surveillance of SARS-COV-2, our local scientists detected this variant on four foreign nationals who had visited Botswana on a diplomatic mission earlier this month. At the conclusion of their mission in Botswana, the quartet tested positive for COVID-19 after conducting their pre-travel tests. Their COVID-19 variant was confirmed as B 1. 1. 529 on 24 November 2021, and has now been renamed Omicron.

Mr Speaker, following this development, contact tracing was immediately conducted and all contacts tested negative for the COVID-19. Further assessments and analysis of other positive COVID-19 samples have up to now produced 15 more cases of the new Omicron variant. This means that to date Botswana has recorded a total of 19 cases of the new variant. We continue to expand contact tracing to ensure that we do not leave any potential case undetected.

Mr Speaker, fourteen (14) of the nineteen (19) cases were reported in the Greater Gaborone DHMT area, four (4) are from the Serowe/Palapye DHMT area, while Kgatleng DHMT reported one (1) case. All cases reported by the Serowe/Palapye DHMT are truck drivers who were detected at a point of entry (Martins Drift), as part of COVID-19 screening strategy for arrivals. The case reported by Kgatleng DHMT was of an individual who resides in South Africa and had visited his family in Botswana, and tested as pre-travel test requirement. Given this short characterization, it appears to us that most of the 19 cases so far detected in Botswana are imported cases.

According to the latest update from the local news Mmgi, “the country’s COVID-19 cases however remain low with an update from the government this evening showing 602 active cases as at November 26. The country has thus far fully vaccinated 33.3 percent of adults, with 60.2 percent having received their first dose.”

