Gavin Newsom Pushes for Lawsuits Against ‘Assault Weapon’ Manufacturers

Bretibart – by AWR Hawkins

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called on the state legislation Saturday to send him a bill that will allow private citizens to sue “assault weapon” manufacturers.

Axios reports Newsom is pushing for suits with a cap of $10,000 and indicating his belief that numerous such suits may be what finally ends up getting such firearms out of circulation.

Newsom said, “If the most efficient way to keep these devastating weapons off our streets is to add the threat of private lawsuits, we should do just that.”

The bill he wants would also allow citizens to sue “assault weapon” distributors and sellers. It would allow suits against “anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells…[a] ghost gun kit or parts” as well.

California's gun laws need to go farther? https://t.co/v9a19CP4UA — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 11, 2019

Newsom said his push for lawsuits against “assault weapon” manufacturers a response to the Supreme Court of the United States allowing Texas Heartbeat Act to stand.

Newsom said:

I am outraged by yesterday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing Texas’s ban on most abortion services to remain in place, and largely endorsing Texas’s scheme to insulate its law from the fundamental protections of Roe v. Wade. But if states can now shield their laws from review by the federal courts that compare assault weapons to Swiss Army knives, then California will use that authority to protect people’s lives, where Texas used it to put women in harm’s way.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/12/12/gavin-newsom-pushes-for-lawsuits-against-assault-weapon-manufacturers/