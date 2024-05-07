GAZA LIVE BLOG: Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal | Israel Begins Rafah Invasion – Scores Killed in New Massacres – Day 213
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Hamas announced it accepted the ceasefire proposal. According to Axios, Israeli officials said the Israeli negotiations team is now studying Hamas’ response.
Meanwhile, scores of Palestinians were reportedly killed in new Israeli strikes at Rafah and other regions throughout Gaza.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,735 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,108 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.