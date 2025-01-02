Gaza war not to end unless ordered by US president: Israeli media

By Al Mayadeen

Israeli Channel 13 reported that a prisoner exchange deal and an end to the war on Gaza would not be approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “unless it comes as a directive or clear order from the US president.”

The channel added that, so far, it seems “Israel” has not received a clear order from the American president, despite the ongoing losses suffered by the Israeli military. However, this could change if “Donald Trump assumes power in the White House and tells Netanyahu: Enough. At that point, perhaps we will reach enough.”

This comes as protests and societal pressure mount on Netanyahu, urging the prime minister to establish a comprehensive prisoner exchange deal with the Palestinian Resistance to return the remaining captives to their families.

In Tel Aviv, Nimrod Cohen’s father directly addressed US President-elect Donald Trump, stating, “Netanyahu is trying to deceive you. Do not accept a partial agreement; it is effectively a death sentence for the remaining captives and will not end the war. Do not allow these delays to continue.”

A statement issued by the captives’ families accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing progress. “Netanyahu is fabricating new excuses each time to prevent completing the deal,” it read, adding, “Anyone who claims they do not intend to end the war has no intention of bringing the captives home. By setting new conditions before completing the deal, they are sentencing the captives to death.”