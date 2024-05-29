Genocide Continues – Civilian Toll Rises as Israeli Forces Intensify Bombardment in Rafah, Gaza

By The Palestine Cornicle

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that seven people were killed and others injured due to artillery shelling targeting tents for displaced people near the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA) in the Tal Al-Sultan area, northwest of Rafah.

Additionally, one person was killed and another injured in the bombing of a residential apartment in western Rafah, while various homes in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood continued to be targeted.

Violent bombardment was also reported near the Zo’rob roundabout in Rafah, with invading tanks, gunfire, and intense drone activity in the air.

At sunrise, groups of families began fleeing Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip towards the western coastal areas of Khan Yunis and the central Strip, specifically west of Deir al-Balah, fearing missile strikes.

Israeli military vehicles advanced near the Zo’rob roundabout, targeting the Indonesian Hospital in Rafah with an artillery shell.

They also reportedly carried out excavations in the Zo’rob cemetery, continuing with intense shooting and artillery shelling.

Additionally, Israeli artillery targeted several areas in the west of Rafah.

In Gaza City, three Palestinians were killed and others injured when the occupation bombed a house owned by the Al-Ghussein family in the Bani Amer area of the Al-Daraj neighborhood.

Occupation vehicles stationed along the Netzarim axis fired dozens of shells into various Gaza neighborhoods.

Several citizens were injured when an Israeli warplane bombed a house owned by the Aqel family in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,050 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,026 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.