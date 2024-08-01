German Media Admits Unvaxxed Are ‘Winners,’ Demands Government ‘Apologize’

By Frank Bergman – Slay News

A major corporate media outlet in Germany has just declared that people who refused to take Covid mRNA shots during and after the pandemic are “the winners.”

During a bombshell segment on German legacy media outlet Welt, the panel argued that the government owes the public an apology for claiming Covid was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Prominent German reporter Hans-Ulrich Jörges said the unvaccinated were “the winners” because they refused to comply with the government’s mass vaccination agenda.

Jörges called for public apologies from key government officials who perpetuated the narrative that the pandemic was solely a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

He began the discussion by reflecting on the pandemic era.

The journalists described the Covid pandemic as a challenging time marked by confusion and fear.

However, he then declared that those who refused to submit to government and media pressure to get vaccinated have now been proved correct.

“The winners for me are the unvaccinated during the Covid times” he proclaimed.

“They have now been proved right.

“And there’s nothing left to argue about that.”

He cited the bombshell revelations from the unredacted crisis team protocols from the Robert Koch Institute.

“It was officially determined by them that the statement, ‘the pandemic is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ is not correct,” Jörges highlighted.

“Literally not correct,” he emphasized.

Underscoring the severe implications of these false claims, Jörges noted the injustices faced by the unvaccinated.

“There was this 2G rule, that only vaccinated and recovered people could move around freely,” he lamented.

“The unvaccinated were not allowed to go to the cinema, theater, concert, or restaurant.

“They couldn’t do anything except work, even though they had to get tested every day.”

For many, these infringements were not just inconvenient but they stripped the public of their personal freedoms and dignity.

In a powerful call for accountability, Jörges named powerful government officials and prominent figures.

He argued that they should come forward and apologize to the German people.

“There are all those who championed the phrase ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated,’” Jörges noted.

“Mr. Spahn, the Health Minister. Mr. Söder, Mr. Lauterbach, Mr. Ramelow from the Left Party.

“And, hear this, the Federal President, Mr. Steinmeier, also propagated this,” he stated.

The reporter expressed disbelief and disappointment in these leaders’ actions.

“And they have been insulted and berated in such a way that one can only be ashamed of it in retrospect,” he asserted.

Jörges continued by demanding direct action against those responsible.

“I think they should now publicly apologize for it,” he said.

“I want to see someone stand up, have the courage, and say, ‘I was wrong back then, I’m sorry, now I see what has happened to many people because of this, I apologize.’”

He cited Spahn’s earlier statement: “We will have to forgive a lot at the end of the pandemic.”

Jörges argued that Spahn should be the first to act and ask for forgiveness.

