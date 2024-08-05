Gov. Josh Shapiro Volunteered to Serve Israel’s Army, Not America’s

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA), who may have already been picked as Kamala Harris’s VP running mate, chose to serve in Israel’s army — not America’s — as a young man.

Shapiro also wrote a column in college echoing the Jewish supremacist talking point that Palestinians need to be ruled over by Jews (who must act as their “babysitter,” as he put it) because they are unable to govern themselves.

Shapiro wrote in the University of Rochester’s student paper the Campus Times:

The only way the “peace plan” will be successful is if the Palestinians do not ruin it. I find it impractical to believe that factions of Arabs can miraculously unite in peace as Palestinians, so they can coexist with Israel. Rabin’s people are unified and stand behind the basic premise that the value of the status quo was at a low point, they no longer want to see bloodshed or fight for the sake of fighting. Mr. Arafat cannot suggest that his people accept the plan, because he cannot represent such a splintered population. Palestinians will not coexist peacefully. They do not have the capabilities to establish their own homeland and make it successful even with the aid of Israel and the United States. They are too battle-minded to be able to establish a peaceful homeland of their own. They will grow tired of fighting amongst themselves and will turn outside against Israel. This was proven in 1948 when Palestine declared war on Israel after the United Nations made peace boundaries for the two nations to exist together in what is today Israel. This memory should not be forgotten. Israel must now act as peacemaker, babysitter and police to ensure their own safety and welfare, a position they already took before this “peace plan” was signed. The Palestinians will not be satisfied with only Gaza and Jericho, they will demand more, such as Jerusalem, the demands will turn violent and Israel will be in a similar position of having to swap land for “peace.” Peace is not attained through the acquisition of land, but rather through communication, education and breaking down the high walls of inborn hatred. President Clinton exclaimed that, “The children of Abraham, the descendants of Isaac and Ishmael, have embarked together on a bold journey.” The journey should not be down pathways to decide what to do with the West Bank or Jerusalem, but through teaching the newest children of Abraham that hatred and warring is not the answer. Learning to coexist on a tiny plot of land in the Middle East is the answer. Despite my skepticism, as a Jew and a past volunteer in the Israeli army, I strongly hope and pray that this “peace plan” will be successful. History is not made by diplomatic handshakes between two political leaders, but rather when two age-old foes can have the courage to stop hating, begin healing and exist in peace and tranquility. Josh Shapiro spent five months studying in Israel and volunteered in the Israeli army.

From The Philadelphia Inquirer, “Josh Shapiro once wrote that peace ‘will never come’ to the Middle East. He says his views have changed over 30 years.”:

In remarks to reporters Friday, Shapiro reiterated that the column does not represent his beliefs today. “I was 20,” he said at an unrelated news conference in Delaware County. “I have said for years, years before October 7, that I favor a two-state solution — Israelis and Palestinians living peacefully side-by-side, being able to determine their own futures and their own destiny.” As Shapiro has emerged as one of the front-runners for the vice presidential nomination, some pro-Palestine groups have opposed him, citing his views on the war in Gaza. He has been a steadfast supporter of Israel, condemning protests in December outside an Israeli-owned falafel restaurant as antisemitic and calling for police in May to end a protest encampment at the University of Pennsylvania.

Shapiro has also been deeply critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he has described as “a dangerous and destructive force” and “one of the worst leaders of all time.” In remarks to reporters last week, he said widespread suffering in Gaza is unacceptable, and has advocated for a two-state solution.

Polls show some 70% percent of Israelis oppose Netanyahu, so Shapiro’s criticism of him means nothing.

In a sane country, Shapiro’s statements would be completely disqualifying but in occupied America it’s likely only going to help him and Harris raise even more money.