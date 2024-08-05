It is always good for any American administration to reassure Israel that we have their back against Iran and their proxies and will provide the necessary defensive capability.
However, it is long past time to start talking about offense when it comes to Iranian threats against… pic.twitter.com/CeB6wSJOmQ
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 1, 2024
3 thoughts on “Warmonger Graham”
Why hasn’t anyone dealt with this Israeli cheerleader? All he cares about is war war war and everything Israel. Keeping him in office is a threat to our country and our existence.
“All the war-propaganda, all the screaming and lies and hatred, comes invariably from people who are not fighting.”
— George Orwell
“War is organized murder, and nothing else.”
— Harry Patch
“I felt then, as I feel now, that the politicians who took us to war should have been given the guns and told to settle their differences themselves, instead of organizing nothing better than legalized mass murder.”
— Harry Patch
“Make wars unprofitable and you make them impossible.”
— A. Philip Randolph
