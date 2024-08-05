Posted: August 5, 2024 Categories: Videos Peter Hotez says NATO needs to address antiscience aggression at medical conference, July 2024 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Peter Hotez says NATO needs to address antiscience aggression at medical conference, July 2024”
So, he wants to send in Homeland Security and NATO to deal with the sane. We just can’t have sanity running about; it might start spreading the notion of freedom.
Purebloods, embrace your SANITY!! Let it propel you where you gotta go.
.