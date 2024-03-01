Guatemalan illegal immigrant charged in rape of 11-year-old girl in Provo, Utah

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

An illegal immigrant has been arrested on felony charges of raping a child in connection to the suspected rape of an 11-year-old girl in Provo, Utah.

The accused rapist, Jonathan Estuardo Ruano Garcia, 26, from Guatemala, is being held in Utah County Jail and has been placed on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer.

Documents from the police, obtained by the Daily Wire, show that a mother came home late in the evening to her daughter who was supposed to be home alone. As she walked in the mother “observed an adult male leaving her apartment. The mother said the male made eye contact but then quickly walked away.”

She then found her 11-year-old naked on the floor of the apartment.

“The 11-year-old girl told her mother that a male she met on the internet came to the apartment and had sex with her,” police records indicated. “Ruano Garcia admitted that he put his penis in her vagina and had sex with the 11-year-old for 20-30 min.”

He claimed to have thought that she was 13 or 14 years of age. He said they met at a soccer game and began corresponding with each other online where he would send messages of his penis to her and do other forms of sexting. Local outlet Lehi Free Press reported the illegal immigrant had been living in Lehi at the time of the alleged crimes.

He was charged with forgery because he had a wallet with a “social security card that did not appear to be authentic. When asked about the social security card Ruano Garcia admitted that it was fake and that he paid money for it when he came to the United States from his county,” police wrote.

This comes amidst a number of other reports of other illegal immigrants committing sex crimes against children and others. A Honduran illegal immigrant in Louisiana was arrested on charges of raping a girl at knifepoint earlier last week. In the first half of February, ICE has arrested almost 300 sex predators who are also illegal immigrants.

As the illegal immigration crisis has intensified in places like New York, illegal immigrants have been reportedly shipped from the eastern city to places such as Utah.