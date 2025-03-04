HHS Head RFK Jr Declares ‘Anti-Semitism’ a Public Health Crisis

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

In one of his first official acts, Health Secretary Robert Kennedy on Monday declared “anti-Semitism” a public health crisis “like racism” and threatened to cut off billions in federal funding to Columbia University unless they make their campus a safe space for Jewish students.

Kennedy somehow coached his demand for safe spaces and speech suppression as a fight against “woke cancel culture” in defense of free speech.

RFK shared the following statement on HHS’s website, “HHS, ED, and GSA Announce Additional Measures to End Anti-Semitic Harassment on College Campuses”:

Today, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Education (ED), and the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced a comprehensive review of Columbia University’s federal contracts and grants in light of ongoing investigations for potential violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Given Columbia’s ongoing inaction in the face of relentless harassment of Jewish students, the Federal Government’s Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism is considering Stop Work Orders for $51.4 million in contracts between Columbia University and the Federal Government. The task force will also conduct a comprehensive review of the more than $5 billion in federal grant commitments to Columbia University to ensure the university is in compliance with federal regulations, including its civil rights responsibilities. “Anti-Semitism – like racism – is a spiritual and moral malady that sickens societies and kills people with lethalities comparable to history’s most deadly plagues,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “In recent years, the censorship and false narratives of woke cancel culture have transformed our great universities into greenhouses for this deadly and virulent pestilence. Making America healthy means building communities of trust and mutual respect, based on speech freedom and open debate.” The Task Force’s review is the first major action announced from the multi-agency Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism created by President Trump’s Executive Order titled “Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism.” “Americans have watched in horror for more than a year now, as Jewish students have been assaulted and harassed on elite university campuses. Unlawful encampments and demonstrations have completely paralyzed day-to-day campus operations, depriving Jewish students of learning opportunities to which they are entitled,” said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “Institutions that receive federal funds have a responsibility to protect all students from discrimination. Columbia’s apparent failure to uphold their end of this basic agreement raises very serious questions about the institution’s fitness to continue doing business with the United States government.” GSA has been asked to facilitate the review of federal funding received by Columbia including grant and contract reviews across the Federal Government. “GSA remains committed to upholding federal acquisition standards and ensuring that government contracts reflect our nation’s values, including the fight against anti-Semitism,” said FAS Commissioner and Task Force Member Josh Gruenbaum. “With this partnership, we’ll be working across the government to end the culture of anti-Semitism in our institutions of higher education — putting all institutions on notice that it will not be tolerated per President Trump’s Executive Order.” At this time, no immediate contracting actions are being taken. For more information, visit the announcement on the formation of the Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism.

No wonder the Anti-Defamation League is now on the Trump Train!

The Trump administration is blatantly attacking free speech and the right to protest in order to silence criticism of Jews and Israel on college campuses — First Amendment be damned.

Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which conservatives used to criticize, is now being exploited by Jewish groups and the White House to try and silence criticism of Jews and Israel as a form of “discriminatory” hate speech that threatens Jewish students’ safety.

As I reported in January, a US District Judge threw out and mocked a “disingenuous” discrimination lawsuit against Haverford College from a Jewish lawfare group seeking to silence criticism of Israel on college campuses on these very grounds.

This is a mirror image of the SJW “safe space” woke speech suppression tactics the left used to silence criticism of “minorities” but it’s being applied only to Jews and coached in anti-woke rhetoric.

When Kennedy was sworn last month, he said he thought it was an act of divine providence with God placing him in a position where “could end the childhood chronic disease epidemic in this country” but apparently his first concern is actually just silencing criticism of Jews and Israel.