Hospitals Across Multiple States Begin Forcing Mask Mandates

By Jason Walsh – The Daily Fetched

Hospitals re-introducing mask mandates within the last three days have been reported in states such as Illinois, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.

The reports came as New Jersey began forcing mask-wearing last month, and New York is on track to follow suit.

Below are some headlines from the increasing media hysteria:

It’s also happening in the UK:

The Daily Mail reported that doctors warn of a ‘quad-demic’ of four viral infections, prompting mask mandates to return in multiple states. The infections caused by flu, Covid, RSV (a respiratory illness that causes the cold), and norovirus began over the Christmas period.

Local NBC News reports:

Multiple Illinois health systems have implemented full or partial mask mandates amid a continuing uptick in respiratory infections across the state. Rush University Medical Center, in a note on its website, said visitors and staff must wear hospital-approved masks in some areas, citing increased levels of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, such as the flu and RSV.

“Effective Dec. 2, 2024, Rush is requiring patients and visitors to wear hospital-approved masks when they are in clinical offices, waiting areas and patient registration,” the hospital stated.

“The policy coincides with the respiratory virus season, when the spread of flu, RSV and COVID-19 rises.”

The requirements are imposed in all of the health system’s hospitals: Rush University Medical Center, Rush Copley Medical Center, and Rush Oak Park Hospital.

Meanwhile, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria announced it would require masks on Tuesday due to “widespread respiratory illnesses,” including COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

In Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services shows overall respiratory illness activity is high across the state and in the Northeastern region.

Fox News reports:

In the week ending Dec. 21, DHS said 20% of emergency department visits in the region had a diagnosis of a respiratory illness — such as COVID-19, the flu or RSV.

“Across the board, there are many other viruses out there that exist that we’re seeing come through our doors a lot around this time of year,” said Family Medicine Physician Dr. Austin Greenwood with Bellin Health.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said his state would have no mask mandates.