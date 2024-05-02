House Passes ‘Antisemitism Awareness Act’ to Silence Criticism of Israel as Hate Speech

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The House on Wednesday passed the “Antisemitism Awareness act” to silence criticism of Jews and Israel as hate speech and empower the federal government to crack down on anti-Israel protests on college campuses.

Rep. Thomas Massie warned Wednesday on Twitter:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also criticized the bill, writing:

Antisemitism is wrong, but I will not be voting for the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023 (H.R. 6090) today that could convict Christians of antisemitism for believing the Gospel that says Jesus was handed over to Herod to be crucified by the Jews. Read the bill text and contemporary examples of antisemitism like #9.

Rep. Matt Gaetz also called out the “hate speech” bill and said it would criminalize the Gospel itself:

This evening, I will vote AGAINST the ridiculous hate speech bill called the “Antisemitism Awareness Act.” Antisemitism is wrong, but this legislation is written without regard for the Constitution, common sense, or even the common understanding of the meaning of words. The Gospel itself would meet the definition of antisemitism under the terms of this bill! The bill says the definition of antisemitism includes “contemporary examples of antisemitism” identified by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). One of those examples includes: “…claims of Jews killing Jesus…” The Bible is clear. There is no myth or controversy on this. Therefore, I will not support this bill.

Despite getting pushback from his own party, House Speaker Mike Johnson teamed up with Democrats to get the hate speech bill passed:

Our AIPAC-owned Congress are doing everything in their power to outlaw criticism of Jews and Israel in defense of the Jewish State’s genocide in Gaza.

This was a vote to repeal the First Amendment and pledge allegiance to Israel and it sailed through Congress 320-91.

As I reported last week, the Anti-Defamation League and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations also pushed Congress earlier this month to pass the controversial FISA law to spy on Americans to “protect Israel.”

The Jewish advocacy groups told Congress the spying law was needed first and foremost for “(1) the safety and security of Israel; and (2) the need to protect Jews in the U.S. — indeed, all Americans — from terrorist threats.”

Next up, they’re working on passing the Anti-Defamation League-backed “Countering Antisemitism Act” aimed at silencing criticism of Jews and Israel and policing Americans’ online speech.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt is also calling for the pro-Palestine protests to be crushed by the National Guard.

The Palestinians aren’t the only ones living under occupation.