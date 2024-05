As Bill Gates buys up vast swathes of U.S. farmland, American farmer John Boyd implores everybody to start growing their own food, or buying locally from independent farmers, to ensure that their food is safe to eat.

"I'm asking Americans not to support fake meat, but to support… pic.twitter.com/fi5rzUUOW4

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) May 1, 2024