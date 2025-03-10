How can something like this exist in America??

By Wall Street Apes

A website called SuperFanVerse is allowing “parents” to post photos and videos of their underage kids. “Allowing adults to subscribe to exclusive content of minors”

Subscription prices of $13,200 per year per child

“Parents are knowingly selling videos and photos of their children to predators. This is exactly what is happening on these platforms that are allowing adults to subscribe to exclusive content of minors.

This is a 13, maybe 14 year old girl behind me (SEE VIDEO) who has a variety of tiers to see photos and videos and I just want to be clear that these parents know it is not other teenage girls who are buying these photo packages and everyone who is selling exclusive content of their children online to strangers should be investigated.”

How can something like this exist in America?? A website called SuperFanVerse is allowing “parents” to post photos and videos of their underage kids. “Allowing adults to subscribe to exclusive content of minors” 🚨 Subscription prices of $13,200 per year per child “Parents are… pic.twitter.com/Tbm1kJGib2 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 10, 2025