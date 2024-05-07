How Ridiculous? Blade-Less Swiss Army Knife Debuts As Weapon Laws Tighten

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

In a world that is fracturing into a multipolar state, with risks of world war erupting in either Eastern Europe or the Middle East, continued threats of conflict in the Pacific, and the migrant invasion across Western countries, the company behind the iconic half-century-old fold-up tool, the Swiss Army Knife, will soon debut a blade-less version because of regulations.

Victorinox Chief Executive Officer Carl Eisner told Swiss paper Blick on Monday that its Swiss Army Knife will soon be available without a blade due to mounting regulations in European and Asian countries amid a surge in violence.

“We are concerned about the increasing regulation of knives due to the violence in the world,” Elsener said, citing new laws in the UK and Asian countries that only permit knife-carrying for work or outdoor activities.

Eisner said, “In some markets, the blade creates an image of a weapon.”

Victorinox told Bloomberg, “The increasing regulation of knives in various countries represents a major challenge for the company.”

Pocket knives are rarely misused. And there’s reason to believe kitchen knives and machetes are being used in attacks across the West as a migrant invasion plunges this region of the world into third-world status.

It’s not just regulations around knives hurting law-abiding citizens in the West. Countries are banning guns and doing everything in their power to strip law-abiding citizens of their ability to defend themselves and their families, as radical leftist policies backfire entire nations into chaos and violent crime.