Ian Carroll and Joe Rogan on the Epstien Files never coming out because they involve Israel and the 911 Dancing Israelis 🤯🤯

“Jeffrey Epstein was the worlds most evil s*x trafficker and he was clearly a j*wish organization working on behalf of Israel” pic.twitter.com/wPmCgKKg1L

— Charging… (@RedPillSayian) March 5, 2025