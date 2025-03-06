Trump Says the ‘People of Gaza’ Will Be ‘Dead’ If Hostages Aren’t Released

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

President Trump on Wednesday issued a threat against the civilian population of Gaza, saying the “people of Gaza” would be “dead” if the Israeli hostages weren’t released immediately.

“Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!” the president said at the end of a statement released on social media.

Addressing Hamas in the statement, Trump said, “Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you.”

Trump hosts a group of freed Israeli hostages in the Oval Office on March 5, 2025 (photo released by the White House via X)

Trump’s threat came after he met with Israelis who were previously held captive in Gaza. It also came after Axios reported that the US has held direct talks with Hamas for the first time.

“I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say. I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed,” Trump said. “This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance.”

The Trump administration recently expedited billions in new weapons shipments to Israel, a move that came right before Israel cut off the entry of aid and all other goods into Gaza in violation of the ceasefire deal with Hamas. With US backing, Israel is trying to get Hamas to agree to new terms that would free Israeli hostages without Israel having to withdraw from Gaza or agree to a permanent truce.

If Hamas doesn’t agree to the Israeli terms, Israel has a “hell plan” that would cut off electricity and water into Gaza to prepare for a full-scale resumption of the genocidal war. Trump has repeatedly stated that he’s willing to back Israel if it chooses to restart the bombing campaign.