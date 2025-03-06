Trump’s Demand to Ban Masks at Protests Echoes ADL’s Demand Just One Day Prior

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Is the Trump administration now working with the Anti-Defamation League?

President Trump’s demand on Tuesday to ban masks at “illegal” anti-Israel protests came just one day after Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt issued the same demand at the ADL’s “Never is Now” conference.

Elise Stefanik, Trump’s UN Ambassador, spoke at the ADL’s conference on Monday and heaped praise on Jonathan Greenblatt for his “tremendous leadership.”

Stefanik was ready to share Trump’s statement announcing the “illegal protest” crackdown mere seconds after it was posted as you can tell from the low “likes” counter on his Truth Social post.

As a reminder, Greenblatt celebrated Trump picking Stefanik for UN Ambassador in Nov 2024 and said, “I’m excited to work with her.”

Greenblatt successfully lobbied for President Trump to get banned off all social media in the wake of Jan 6th.

He also blamed Trump for a torrent of over 2,000 bomb threats called into Jewish community centers in early 2017. Greenblatt expressed outrage after Trump said at the time that the calls were probably a false flag to “make people look bad.”

The ADL used the threats to harangue Trump for “emboldening anti-Semites” and legislation was passed as a result of lobbying from the ADL to increase funding and security grants to Jewish groups.

(You can see more on how Mossad was likely behind the threats in my article here.)

Jewish Insider reported on Wednesday that the ADL “welcomed” Trump’s threat to jail people for taking part in “illegal protests.”

From Jewish Insider:

While mainstream Jewish organizations largely declined to weigh in on Trump’s campus crackdown, the Anti-Defamation League cautiously welcomed Trump’s statement for drawing attention to the environment for Jewish college students, while underscoring that any penalties need to be lawful. The group “welcome[s] attention and action to combat antisemitism on campus, and urge[s] that any action taken addresses the problem directly and is constructive, helping to rebuild a welcoming environment for Jewish students on campus,” Todd Gutnick, an ADL spokesperson, told JI. “Of course, it is crucial that consequences must be lawful, preserve constitutionally protected free speech and be enforced in ways that are consistent with due process,” Gutnick said.

Note: they’re effectively using Trump as their attack dog while they feign support for due process (which they’ve demonstrated time and time again they couldn’t care less about about).

It was reported in January that the ADL had hired “the most powerful lobbyist in Trump’s Washington” to try and get close to new administration.

As I reported last month, Greenblatt got on the Trump Train in response to Trump’s executive order cracking down on anti-Semitism.

Greenblatt opened his Never is Now conference on Monday by heaping praise on the Trump administration for all the measures they’ve taken to crackdown on “anti-Semitism.”

It was remarkable how Greenblatt simultaneously played the victim while issuing mafia-style threats to his political enemies.

As noted above, Stefanik spoke at the event and was effusive in her praise for Greenblatt and the ADL.

“The ADL’s work helping expose the rot on higher ed campuses has been invaluable to [the Trump administration’s] efforts” to crackdown on anti-Semitism, Stefanik said.

Whether or not the Trump administration is working directly with the ADL, they’re clearly doing their bidding.