Illegal Immigrant From Turkey Tells American Journo He’s Shocked at How Easy It Was to Cross The Border

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

An illegal immigrant from Turkey gave an interview to Fox News after crossing the border in Southern California to express his shock at how easy it was to illegally invade America.

The Turkish man, who crossed the border at Jacumba illegally together with a group of fellow Turks, said he paid around $10,000 to a cartel to smuggle his group over the border.

“In fact, the American people is right, completely true,” he told reporter Bill Melugin in a video shared on Thursday. “Who comes into this country? They don’t know!”

“Okay, I’m good, but how if they’re not good? How if they’re killers, psychopath, else?” he continued. “No guarantee of that. Why like, no security, no security check, no background check?”

“You’re worried about who’s crossing the border?” Melugin asked.

“Yes, yes, yes. Of course, because people are not look normal,” he responded.

Melugin said on X they told him they applied for visas but were rejected “multiple times” so they just decided to pay a smuggler to help them cross the border illegally.

The truth is that if the people coming here were good, normal people then DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas would close the border in an instant. He and his ilk see open borders as a way to punish the American people for their sins.