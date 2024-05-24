By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
An illegal immigrant from Turkey gave an interview to Fox News after crossing the border in Southern California to express his shock at how easy it was to illegally invade America.
The Turkish man, who crossed the border at Jacumba illegally together with a group of fellow Turks, said he paid around $10,000 to a cartel to smuggle his group over the border.
“In fact, the American people is right, completely true,” he told reporter Bill Melugin in a video shared on Thursday. “Who comes into this country? They don’t know!”
“Okay, I’m good, but how if they’re not good? How if they’re killers, psychopath, else?” he continued. “No guarantee of that. Why like, no security, no security check, no background check?”
“You’re worried about who’s crossing the border?” Melugin asked.
“Yes, yes, yes. Of course, because people are not look normal,” he responded.
Melugin said on X they told him they applied for visas but were rejected “multiple times” so they just decided to pay a smuggler to help them cross the border illegally.
The truth is that if the people coming here were good, normal people then DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas would close the border in an instant. He and his ilk see open borders as a way to punish the American people for their sins.
One thought on “Illegal Immigrant From Turkey Tells American Journo He’s Shocked at How Easy It Was to Cross The Border”
If he’s shocked to learn how easy it is, he’s been living under a rock. And he defines himself as “good.” Does “good” pay a “cartel” thousands of dollars to assist it in invading a country’s people who did not sanction that invasion? He can’t see that’s he’s part of the problem. Or can he? I mean, why’d they give him a microphone. Is he actually saying, “C’mon down!!?” Or up, as the case may be. Big mouthpiece yelling that it’s oh so easy to get in. Is he the new Statue of Liberty?
.