In 2018, Prof. Anderson from @Harvard warned we had five years to combat climate change and predicted no Arctic ice after 2022.

It’s 2023 now – and his predicted apocalypse hasn’t occurred. How about setting the record straight on your Forbes piece, @JeffMcMahon_Chi? pic.twitter.com/Ck1hLXv9qY

— Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) July 22, 2023