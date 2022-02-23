In a Shocking Reversal, Trudeau Revokes His Use of the Emergencies Act

Just two days after the Canadian Parliament voted to uphold his unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he has revoked the measure completely in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The sudden decision to give up his emergency powers, which were set to remain for at least the next three weeks, is an unexpected one, to say the least. After all, Trudeau has employed the Emergencies Act for the past 10 days and has utilized the near-limitless powers to terrorize and harass the grassroots trucker convoy protests, so it’s not like he had a sudden change of heart all of a sudden.

However, Trudeau now says that the “emergency” is over. So, what changed over the past 48 hours?

Trudeau announced the decision:

“We’re ready to confirm the situation is no longer an emergency. Therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act. We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe. of course, we will continue to be there to support provincial and local authorities if and when needed.”

Trudeau announces end of Emergencies Act. pic.twitter.com/sHnrsZCDQN — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 23, 2022

