In a Shocking Reversal, Trudeau Revokes His Use of the Emergencies Act

Just two days after the Canadian Parliament voted to uphold his unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he has revoked the measure completely in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The sudden decision to give up his emergency powers, which were set to remain for at least the next three weeks, is an unexpected one, to say the least. After all, Trudeau has employed the Emergencies Act for the past 10 days and has utilized the near-limitless powers to terrorize and harass the grassroots trucker convoy protests, so it’s not like he had a sudden change of heart all of a sudden.

However, Trudeau now says that the “emergency” is over. So, what changed over the past 48 hours?

Trudeau announced the decision:

“We’re ready to confirm the situation is no longer an emergency. Therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act. We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe. of course, we will continue to be there to support provincial and local authorities if and when needed.”

Watch:

6 thoughts on “In a Shocking Reversal, Trudeau Revokes His Use of the Emergencies Act

  4. So, Justin receives the script. Not sure I understand it. What is this, full measure or half measure? Hadn’t his Deputy Creep Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, said they would make checking bank-account donations PERMANENT? So which is it? No Emergency Act, but just a touch of tyranny? Probably will take a few days to find out how the cake is baked.

    Even though Justin is sayin’ he revokes the measure completely, I wonder if any will go after him for abuse of power. He did throw in that all donations made during the Emergency Act will still be investigated. That doesn’t sound like revocation, but rather like another Big Brother move.

    .

  5. Hahaha
    Anyone trust this POS word ?

    Really at this point , it doesn’t matter
    He pulled his card already

