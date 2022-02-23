Twitter pulled down this video. It would be a shame if even more people saw it now. pic.twitter.com/elUUY4zzPs
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) February 22, 2022
Posted: February 23, 2022
4 thoughts on “Twitter pulled down this video. It would be a shame if even more people saw it now.”
Guess were at the point of just whacking these maggots…. Oh well, they are the ones begging for it…..!
Oh it seems Ole NWO Minion, KGB, Putin just declared War on Ukraine…. … let the games begin….
Yeah, I saw the bombs exploding. War is their ugliest game; right up there with child rape. All, while billionaires think themselves safe in extravagant quarters – ‘think,’ being the operative word.
So the next crisis is the climate crisis? So what kind of new “pandemic” are they going to use to create such a scenario? How would they orchestrate constant fear in the people like they did with COVID or mass shootings? Any ideas?
Let me know when the war starts
The one where we take these fckers OUT!