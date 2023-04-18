IN-DEPTH: Researchers Find Explosion of Youth Gender Dysphoria Over the Last Decade by Jana J. Pruet

“The DSM-5 replaced Gender Identity Disorder with the category of Gender Dysphoria, and they argued that if these people are happy and socially functional with their false belief, they should be considered mentally well,” she said.

An increased suicide rate in transgender youth is also cited often in the media and the trans community as a reason to affirm such ideology.

But Cretella and other experts say the data quoted is skewed.

Oxford sociologist Michael Biggs, who studied suicide rates in children aged 10–19 years old in England, found transgender identity increases suicide risk by a factor of 13.

“The elevated risk, while concerning, is less than or within range of the suicide risk associated with other disorders,” Cretella explained. “Anorexia increases suicide risk by a factor of 18, depression multiplies one’s risk by a factor of 20, and autism raises suicide risk by a factor of 8.”

Anorexia, depression, and autism often coincide with gender dysphoria, she said.

A Transgender Nightmare

Prisha Mosley’s transgender nightmare started when she was in treatment for multiple mental health conditions, including the eating disorder anorexia, depression, anxiety, and borderline personality disorder.

“I had what’s called rapid onset gender dysphoria,” she explained to The Epoch Times. “I didn’t feel gender dysphoria until I was told I was born in the wrong body.”

Mosley, who was 15 when she began her social transition to a male, wants to bring awareness to the dangers—physical, mental, and emotional—of transgender ideology.

She said she was introduced to transgenderism when she was “deep in the trenches of the pro-ana community,” where young girls post “naked photos of their starving bodies and encourage each other not to eat.”

“And trans people go into that community—adults—and tell the children in that community that they are actually born in the wrong body,” Mosley said, adding that these children are told they can stop their anorexia by transitioning.

About a year before she began transitioning to a male, Mosley was raped. The assault resulted in a pregnancy that ended in miscarriage due to her eating disorder.

When Mosley told her parents she was transgender, they sent her to a therapist who quickly diagnosed her as trans and told them they must affirm their daughter’s beliefs or risk losing her to suicide.

“The rates of comorbidities in transpeople would blow your mind,” she said. “They all have suicidality, cluster B personalities, stuff like that,” she said. “So, they don’t have boundaries, and they need constant validation.”

Cluster B personality disorders are characterized by a tendency to be overly dramatic, overly emotional, or have unpredictable thinking and behavior, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Doctors who refused to affirm Mosley’s anorexic delusions were willing to affirm her trans ideology and encourage her to transition, she explained.